8,231 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Acquired by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

