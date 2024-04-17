D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 123.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.92 and a 12-month high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.32.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock worth $4,225,745. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

