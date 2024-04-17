Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWEB. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 35,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

