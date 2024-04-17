DGS Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,497 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,842 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 419,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAM opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

