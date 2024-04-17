Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DFGX opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

