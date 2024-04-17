Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.80

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Dowlais Group Trading Up 1.6 %

LON DWL opened at GBX 81.43 ($1.01) on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of GBX 74.45 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 148 ($1.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.25. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.64.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dowlais Group

In related news, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,718.41). In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni purchased 167,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($168,573.37). Also, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,718.41). Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dowlais Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.67 ($2.20).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.