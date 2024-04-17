Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,660 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after buying an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,835,000 after buying an additional 2,182,706 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after buying an additional 2,085,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.41. 10,349,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562,214. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $52.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.