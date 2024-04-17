Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $408.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.29. The stock has a market cap of $130.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.92 and a 52-week high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

