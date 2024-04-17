Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,325.05. 282,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,138. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,114.01. The company has a market cap of $614.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,281.09.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

