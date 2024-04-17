First Digital USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.76 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $3.76 billion and approximately $10.23 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 3,758,254,053 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 3,846,580,378.81. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00005956 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 286 active market(s) with $9,397,450,188.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

