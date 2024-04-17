FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Holdings Boosted by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.19% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH grew its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 479,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 78,966 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 270,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 46,778 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 234,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,485 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $898.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

