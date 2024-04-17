Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 12th. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Future Generation Global Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Geoff Wilson bought 40,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,767.86 ($33,398.62). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 142,897 shares of company stock worth $180,667. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

About Future Generation Global

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

