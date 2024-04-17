Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, May 12th. This is an increase from Future Generation Global’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Future Generation Global Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Geoff Wilson bought 40,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,767.86 ($33,398.62). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 142,897 shares of company stock worth $180,667. Company insiders own 12.79% of the company’s stock.
