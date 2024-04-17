Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,928. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.5712 per share. This is a positive change from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.66%.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

