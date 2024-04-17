Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,437,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 3,161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 572.9 days.

Goodman Group Price Performance

Shares of GMGSF stock remained flat at $21.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

