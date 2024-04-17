Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,437,600 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 3,161,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 572.9 days.
Goodman Group Price Performance
Shares of GMGSF stock remained flat at $21.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.82. Goodman Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $21.73.
Goodman Group Company Profile
