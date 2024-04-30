Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,091 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2,272.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded down $27.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $882.08. 390,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,686. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The company has a market capitalization of $348.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $955.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.40.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

