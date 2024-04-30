Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,419.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2,596.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 222,073 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.