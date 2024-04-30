Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,499,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,866,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,524,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,013,000 after acquiring an additional 34,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.45. 421,948 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

