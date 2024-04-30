Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $13.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,266. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

