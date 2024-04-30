Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.21 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $301.30. 422,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,873. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

