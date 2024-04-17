Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,964,800 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 1,811,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 701.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GWLLF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.56.
Great Wall Motor Company Profile
