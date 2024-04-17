Grizzly Discoveries (CVE:GZD) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (CVE:GZD – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 335,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 137,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Grizzly Discoveries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

About Grizzly Discoveries

Grizzly Discoveries Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals properties Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interests in Greenwood Project covering approximately 180,000 contiguous acres in South-central British Columbia; and the Robocop property comprising of five mineral claims that covers an area of 5,864 acres located in southeastern British Columbia.

