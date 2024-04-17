HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lowered by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 1.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000,000 after buying an additional 836,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,770,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 3,401,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,751,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,233,000 after purchasing an additional 691,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

