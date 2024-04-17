Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $174.50

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.50 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 173 ($2.15), with a volume of 319228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173 ($2.15).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 171.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £324.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,859.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 2.88 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

