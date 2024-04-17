iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.38. 199,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,719. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

