iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,278,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 6,865,362 shares.The stock last traded at $87.32 and had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.