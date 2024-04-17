iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,278,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 6,865,362 shares.The stock last traded at $87.32 and had previously closed at $86.66.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.41.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Abbott Laboratories Outlook is Healthy: Buy the Dip
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.