Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Mirova US LLC

Mirova US LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the period. Xylem comprises approximately 3.2% of Mirova US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $214,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Get Our Latest Report on XYL

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,386. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $130.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.