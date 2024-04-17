iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Purchased by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LRGF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.32. 36,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,773. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

