Jet Protocol (JET) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,643.14

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $119,643.14 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,099.69 or 0.99915793 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00206055 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123,074.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.