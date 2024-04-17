Keel Point LLC Invests $242,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

