Lakeside Advisors INC. Sells 600 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Lakeside Advisors INC. decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.5% of Lakeside Advisors INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $123.45. 3,044,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The stock has a market cap of $553.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

