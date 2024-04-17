Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading Down 2.5%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 13,260,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,108,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.48.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.