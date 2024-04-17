Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Omnicom Group Price Performance
Shares of OMC opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.46%.
Omnicom Group Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
