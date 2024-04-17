Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONTGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 253.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Nanopore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 303.75 ($3.78).

ONT stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 98.90 ($1.23). 2,236,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,819. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a twelve month low of GBX 92.20 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 279 ($3.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £850.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.33 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,968.03). Over the last three months, insiders bought 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

