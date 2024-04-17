Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $454.31. 1,452,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,293. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $438.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

