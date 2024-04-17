Mirova US LLC Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mirova US LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,050 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.7% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $248,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.2 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,218,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,559,826. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $158.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.42.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

