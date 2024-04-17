Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Celsius were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CELH stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $6,157,458.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.10.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

