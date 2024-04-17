Phoenix Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,780,000. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 572,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 498,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

