Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17,229.25

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $79.76 million and approximately $17,229.25 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0862 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00128098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.0851728 USD and is down -21.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $13,418.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.