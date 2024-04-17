Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 117,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,513.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.51. The company had a trading volume of 497,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,791. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

