Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Update

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,620,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 35,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,193,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,466. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $401,694.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,855.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Doughty sold 66,616 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $401,694.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,458,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,791,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7,051.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

