ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Holdings Decreased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,105 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 121,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 79,777 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. 71,879,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,596,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

