Rakuten Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,963 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $46.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,692,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,298,586. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

