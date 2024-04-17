Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Grows By 5.9%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,853,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,694,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.5 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HRUFF remained flat at $6.55 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,548. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.87.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

