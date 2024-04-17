Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

TSE SIA traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.85. 26,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,859. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of C$9.87 and a 52 week high of C$13.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The stock has a market cap of C$937.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.74 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%.

Several research firms have commented on SIA. CIBC increased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

