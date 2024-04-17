Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,837 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,652,000 after buying an additional 257,665 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,918,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,923,000 after acquiring an additional 144,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.87. 2,655,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.21. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39. The company has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

