Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $587,000. TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

IJK traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,048. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

