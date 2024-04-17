Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,003,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,280,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

IXP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.25. 5,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,973. The firm has a market cap of $267.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.39. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1-year low of $62.61 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

