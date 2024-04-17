103,331 Shares in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 40.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 254,473 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,878,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 608.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after buying an additional 640,321 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Samsara stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,430,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $40.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,335 shares in the company, valued at $24,515,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $3,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,335 shares in the company, valued at $24,515,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,934,139.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,153,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,622,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,038 shares of company stock worth $55,006,636. 66.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

