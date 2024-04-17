Slow Capital Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 416.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.03.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

