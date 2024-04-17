Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 7,669 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,669 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 7.2% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. 440,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,305. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.